St. Pauli against HSV: Curious own goal from goalkeeper Heuer-Fernandes

TDespite goalkeeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes’ slapstick own goal in the city derby at FC St. Pauli, HSV coach Tim Walter had not lost his sense of humor. “This is part of the funniest scenes of the year and the highlights,” he said on the Sky TV channel after the 2-2 draw on Friday evening in the 110th edition of the Hamburg “City Championship”. “It’s all the more remarkable how we came back. I’m very proud of my team.”

Two goals after the break from Robert Glatzel (58th) and Immanuel Pherai (60th) saved the former Bundesliga giants from a setback in the promotion battle of the second Bundesliga. At least the league leaders from the neighborhood managed to catch up.

Nevertheless, HSV has to fear losing its second place in the table after the 15th matchday. In the standings, the unbeaten FC St. Pauli (31 points) still has three points more than their rivals from their own city.

“The way we came back with the two goals – hats off!” said HSV sports director Jonas Boldt and highlighted what was important to him that evening. The point is more than deserved. “It wasn’t the case that Pauli had any chances to score in the second half.”

“You don’t need a moment like that.”

The strangest own goal in the history of the Hamburg city derby came in the 27th minute. At that point, FC St. Pauli was 1-0 ahead thanks to Jackson Irvine’s goal (15th). The guests took a short goal kick via Stephan Ambrosius and Guilherme Ramos. After Ramos passed the ball to Heuer Fernandes, the ball bounced just in front of the goal.







“Of course shit, you don’t need a moment like that. But that’s football,” said Heuer Fernandes about his first own goal in his 180th second division game. “It’s a very unfortunate moment, but the team’s reaction showed everyone that we won’t let something like that get us down.”

At halftime it didn’t look like HSV would get a draw. FC St. Pauli appeared too dominant and appeared more mature and had better play. Clear offensive actions alone were rare. “It is very disappointing to only end up with a draw after 90 very dominant minutes,” said Pauli coach Fabian Hürzeler.

HSV was disappointing in the first half and seemed to be continuing its disappointing away performances this season at the Millerntor Stadium, just seven kilometers from Volkspark.

After the break the conditions became more difficult due to snowfall. The guests coped better with the slippery surface and equalized with a double strike from Glatzel and Pherai. The game became more open. In the end the draw was fair.







Schalke wins clearly

Meanwhile, the misfortune of a royal blue homegrown player paved the way for FC Schalke 04 to their biggest win of the season in the relegation battle and completely spoiled Uwe Koschinat’s entry as coach at VfL Osnabrück.

Niklas Wiemann, who grew up in Schalke’s youth team and was part of the Royal Blues’ Bundesliga squad under coach Huub Stevens in 2019, directed the ball into his own net in the 21st minute in Schalke’s 4-0 win. The German Football League initially did not consider the goal an own goal, but awarded it to Marcin Kaminski. The less clear 4-0 (70th) was considered an own goal by Florian Kleinhansl instead of