The second day of Group A in the 2023 Gold Cup takes place this coming Wednesday and one of the two scheduled matches is the one that Saint Kitts and Nevis will have against the hosts, the United States.
The Caribbean lost a landslide in their debut in the tournament after losing 3-0 against Trinidad and Tobago, while the North Americans achieved a tie at the end 1-1 against Jamaica.
In this way, in the following note you have all the necessary information to know everything about this commitment.
Channel: no transmission.
streaming: ViX+.
Channel: TUDN USA, UniMás and Fox Sports 1.
streaming: TUDN.com and foxsports.com
Saint Kitts and Nevis: DVVV V.
USA: EVVE V.
The first game in the history of Saint Kitts and Nevis in the Gold Cup was not at all friendly after being thrashed by Trinidad and Tobago, a result that has all the numbers to be repeated next Wednesday against the United States.
Lineup Saint Kitts and Nevis: Julani Archibal; Malique Roberts, Andre Burley, Lois Maynard, Jameel Ible; Romaine Sawyers, Yohannes Mitchum; Raheem Somersall, Omari Sterling-James, Tiquanny Williams, Keithroy Freeman.
Banking: Hzell, Terrell, Lewis, Liburd, Belgrove, Bertie, Simmonds, Nicholls.
Those led by BJ Callaghan They are the favorites to win the tournament title again and the exhibition given against Jamaica, in which they only finished off on goal four times, is not a good sign for them.
However, the current tournament champions have the opportunity to vindicate themselves against a rather weak opponent they have never faced.
United States Lineup:Matt Turner; DeAndre Yedlin, Aaron Long, Matt Miazga, John Tolkin; Gianluca Busio, James Sands; Alejandro Zendejas, Alan Sonora, Jordan Morris; Jesus Ferreira.
Banking: Roldan, Cowell, Mihalovic, Vazquez, Neal, Reynolds, Busio, Robinson, Jones, Johnson and Slonina.
The United States comes from equalizing in their debut in the tournament, despite the fact that they come with a B squad, they hope to return to keep the trophy and ratify their recent hegemony in the area and, in turn, given the debut of Saint Kitts and Nevis where he was thrashed, there is no doubt that the United States will come out as favorites to thrash.
Saint Kitts and Nevis 0-6 United States.
