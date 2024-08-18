Home World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Landslide and flooding. The exclusive ski resort of St. Anton am Arlberg lies in ruins. Severe storms have left a trail of devastation in Tyrol.

St. Anton – mudslides and raging floods are sweeping through the posh holiday resort. Heavy storms swept across western Austria on Saturday night (17 August). In Tyrol and Vorarlberg, the heavy rain triggered numerous landslides and caused streams to overflow their banks. St. Anton am Arlberg was hit particularly hard.

Severe storms in Tyrol: mudslides hit St. Anton – worst weather disaster ever

A mudslide buried the important Arlberg federal highway, while others fell on the ski community. The “cradle of alpine skiing” was flooded and hit by several mudslides. The community reported in a statement that there were landslides on the Steißbach, on the Kandahar and in the Jungbrunntobel.

Now St. Anton is faced with the ruins left behind by the storm. After 1999 and 2005, this is the third time that the holiday resort has been hit by a landslide and flood. But according to the Tyrolean daily newspaper it has never been this bad. The mudslide damaged 35 houses in the 2,000-person community.

Storm devastates St. Anton in Tirol: Pictures show extent of landslide disaster

Landslides devastate Tyrolean holiday resort St. Anton – hotelier closes: “It’s all gone”

“It’s enough to make you despair,” one man told the newspaper. A landslide blew out the basement window and door in his son’s house and broke open the heating oil tank.

The Hotel Kösslerhof was also badly damaged. Here, the mudslide destroyed the wine cellar, toilets, staff rooms, partition walls and the laundry room. “It’s all gone,” hotel manager Herbert Kössler told the newspaper. He has closed his hotel and hopes to be able to reopen by winter. That’s when the ski tourists will arrive.

Storm in Austria: St. Anton in Tirol fears further rain – roads closed

St. Anton is cleaning up, but the danger may not be over yet. “The crisis team is urgently asking uninvolved people to keep their distance from the construction sites and clean-up work,” the municipality announced on Sunday morning (18 August). “Especially with regard to the expected rainfall, the situation can change quickly and become dangerous. The population is asked to react sensitively to warnings in the next few hours.” On Saturday, the thunderstorm cells moved further east and caused a record storm in Vienna.

Thunderous floods are raging through St. Anton and several mudslides are occurring. Clean-up work has been slowly progressing since Saturday (18 August). © Landesfeuerwehrverband Tirol/X

Despite everything, the cable cars are still in operation. However, there are significant disruptions to road traffic, similar to the situation after the devastating storms at the end of last year in AustriaThe Arlberg Pass road remains closed for the time being, as does the Verwall Valley. The Arlberg Tunnel is also closed due to another landslide. This poses an additional problem for St. Anton during the German summer holidays. “According to police reports, the massive vehicle traffic in the town is causing disruptions to the clean-up work. We are appealing to people to avoid non-essential journeys,” said the municipality. (moe)