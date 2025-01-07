Second division soccer team SSV Jahn Regensburg won a friendly against third division team TSV 1860 Munich 2-1 (1-1) on Tuesday afternoon. Eric Hottmann took the lead for Jahn with a goal in the 31st minute after Jonas Bauer hit the crossbar from 20 meters. An own goal from Andreas Geipl after a cross from Morris Schröter equalized just four minutes later. Regensburg’s Bryan Hein then scored the goal in the 75th minute to give the bottom of the second division a happy 2-1 win against the Lions, who had failed to take the lead several times in the second half of the game.