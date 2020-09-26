Bollywood’s rising star Sushant Singh Rajput has been arrested after his girlfriend Riya Chakraborty was involved in a string of investigations into the death case. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Riya after she did not get a satisfactory response during the questioning in the drugs case. At the same time, many Bollywood actresses including Deepik Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and others associated with the industry have come to this JD. NCB gets the right to investigate and arrest the drugs case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Let’s know what are the main provisions of this act …

NDPS Act Year 1985 In place of various narcotic drug laws came into existence. Its purpose is to make the process of deciding the punishment in the intoxication case clean. The law prescribes jail and bail provisions based on the amount of narcotics consumed.

In 1989 The provisions of this law were further tightened. Section 27A was added for ‘Financing Illegal Transactions’. Illegal transactions include the production, possession, sale, purchase, transportation and transportation of intoxicants, stockpile and use. Riya Chakraborty has been arrested under this section.

in 2001 The penal provisions were made easier under this law.

Three basis of quantification

The quantity of drugs under the NDPS Act is divided into three categories – low volume, trading volume and low and between business volume. Different punishments have been made on the basis of these.

small quantity- 1 year rigorous imprisonment or fine up to 10 thousand rupees or both

Business Volume 10 to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs 1 to 2 lakhs



Quantity between Small and Business- 10 years rigorous imprisonment, fine up to Rs 1 lakh

Punishment for drug users

If a small quantity of drugs is caught from someone, then there is a provision for exemption from punishment, provided it is ready for treatment. Drug abuse has been convicted under Section 27 of the NDPS Act for which a jail term can be from six months to one year. But, if the victim of drug addiction is ready to get his treatment, then he is exempted from punishment under section 64A.

Bail conditions

Renowned lawyer Amit Desai says that the courts themselves prefer to improve them rather than punish drug addicts. In many rulings, the courts relaxed the stricter conditions for bail against those who consumed small quantities of drugs.

But Section 37 of the NDPS Act makes bail in the drugs case difficult. This section applies to cases of commercial use of drugs. Apart from this, section 19 in embezzlement cases, section 24 in case of external transactions and section 27A in financing of illegal transactions also make the bail conditions extremely stringent. In these offenses proven under these sections, the convict faces a jail term of 10 years or more.

What is Financing?

Riya has been booked under section 27A as she is accused of purchasing drugs for her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. However, Desai said, financing basically means giving drugs to someone. If a person buys drugs with his own money, then he will not be placed in the category of drugs financing. In this way, drugs financing means buying and giving drugs to someone else with your money.

Yaksha question in front of Mumbai High Court

Riya is involved in giving small quantities of drugs. But, section 27A is applicable against him. Now the question before the High Court is whether a lawsuit can be filed under section 27A for small amounts? Can small amounts be given bail to Madjenjar Riya?

Riya Chakraborty’s crisis

If Sushant Singh Rajput were alive today, Riya would have been booked under the bailable section for personal use. However, NCB is advocating 10 years rigorous imprisonment on Riya for Sushant for purchasing drugs.