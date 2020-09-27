Film actress Rakulpreet Singh has filed a petition with the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the programs related to the Riya Chakraborty drug case. Singh has requested the Central Government, Press Council of India and the News Broadcasters Association, besides the Delhi High Court, to issue an interim directive in this regard, so that the media does not broadcast any program related to Riya Chakraborty drug case nor any Publish the article.Rakul has requested an interim order from the court in this regard. So that the media is banned until the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) completes its investigation and files an appropriate report before the competent court. The application was filed under a pending petition, which is likely to be heard next week.

Court asks for answers from Center

Earlier, on 17 September, the Delhi High Court sought a response from the Center on actress Rakulpreet Singh’s plea seeking a stay on media reports linking her to the Riya Chakraborty drug case. The court had said that it should be investigated how things get leaked before the concerned officer comes to the notice and this completely destroys someone’s reputation. In his application, Rakul has claimed that the media constantly broadcast and publish fake news against him.