The Narcotics Bureau team investigating the drug link in the Sushant Singh Rajput case has taken a big action. At 6:40 am Friday, the NCB team conducted separate raids at the houses of Samuel Miranda and Shauvik Chakraborty. After nearly two hours of search operation, the team of NCB has taken Samuel Miranda into custody. He has been taken to the NCB office where he will be questioned. Samuel was Sushant’s house manager. He is accused of purchasing drugs and taking drugs. On Friday morning, along with the NCB team, the Mumbai Police team also reached Samuel’s house. However, according to the information, no specific evidence has been found from his home in the search operation. Samuel is alleged to have purchased drugs for Shouvik Chakraborty. The NCB has Samuel’s call history, referring to a conversation with accused drug peddler Zaid Villatra. Apart from this, a transaction of Rs 10,000 has also been done between Zaid and Shauvik, in lieu of which drugs have been purchased.

NCB has all this evidence

NCB still has WhatsApp chat as evidence. Shauvik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda have call details that have evidence of their interactions with them and drug peddlers. Apart from this, there is also evidence of money transactions. In which Samuel bought drugs for Shouvik by paying 10 thousand rupees. In such a situation, the NCB is trying to gather supporting evidence by running a search operation. Apart from this, there are statements of drug peddlers accused under 67 NDPC Act, without which they can be arrested.

Samuel and Zaid met by Shouvik

It is said that Shouvik and Abdul Basit Parihar met in a football club. It was here that the friendship of both grew and Abdul got Shouvik from Zaid. Samuel Miranda was introduced by Zuid to Shouvik. This friend is so confirmed that Abdul Basit Parihar has come to Shouvik’s house many times.