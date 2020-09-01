In Riya Chakraborty, the CBI questioned him for 4 consecutive days, while his brother Shouvik Chakraborty has been questioned for 5 consecutive days. On Tuesday, the CBI has not called Riya Chakraborty for questioning. But for the first time, the investigating agency is questioning Riya’s father Indrajit Chakraborty and mother Sandhya Chakraborty. In the DRDO guest house, along with Riya’s parents, ex-manager Shruti Modi is being questioned for the second time and cook Neeraj and house help Keshav. The CBI has also prepared a long list of questions for questioning Riya’s parents.

Sushant is embedded in Riya’s family WhatsApp group

According to reports, the CBI is also going to conduct a long interrogation of Riya’s parents. This is because Riya’s family interfered in Sushant’s personal life. Riya’s family’s WhatsApp group also has Sushant Singh Rajput added. Riya herself has claimed that Sushant used to treat Shouvik like a younger brother and friend. While he was also constantly seeking advice from Riya’s father.

Riya’s father will be questioned about the money

Riya’s father Indrajit Chakraborty is also named in Sushant’s father’s FIR. It also states that Sushant’s Rs 15 crore was grabbed by Riya and her family. In such a situation, Inderjit Chakraborty will also be questioned about the money. Riya’s father Indrajit Chakraborty was a doctor in the army. The CBI is now also questioning Sushant’s money. Riya was also questioned about the transaction of money for the last two days, while the account manager Shruti Modi is also being accounted for.

Question also from Indrajit Chakraborty about drug chat and medicines

The CBI is interrogating Riya’s parents separately. According to the information received so far, the CBI will question Riya’s parents about their relationship with Sushant. Riya’s father is accused that he used to recommend medicines to Sushant, so the drug angle would also be questioned by Indrajit Chakraborty. According to reports, CBI can ask Riya’s parents these questions: 1. How were Sushant and your relationship? How well did you know him? 2. When and how did you first meet Sushant? 3. When did you come to know about Sushant and Riya’s relationship and what was your reaction to it? 4. Do you think Sushant was a victim of depression? If so, when did you get the idea? 5. How long has Riya been staying with him in Sushant’s house? 6. How was Sushant’s relationship with your son Shouvik? 7. Did you ever advise Sushant to take any medicine? Did Riya ever give Sushant any medicine? 8. When you came to know that Sushant is in depression, why did you not inform his family? 9. Have you ever talked to Sushant’s family? Were you in touch with his family? 10. Have you ever traded money with Sushant? 11. Sushant’s company is registered at your address, why? 12. Did you advise Sushant to do business? 13. At what intervals did you meet Sushant? 14. Has Sushant ever mentioned to you why he is upset? 15. What do you know about Sushant’s 15 crore rupees? 16. Was it your decision to get Sushant treated by a virtual guru? 17. Have you ever felt that Sushant used to take drugs? 18. What do you know about drug chat? 19. Was Sushant very expensive? Have you ever talked to them about this? 20. Did Riya and Sushant ever talk about marriage? What was the plan for marriage?