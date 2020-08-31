In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the CBI, ED and now the NCB are under investigation amidst all the claims and allegations. The CBI summoned the main accused Riya Chakraborty for questioning for the first time on the 8th day of starting the investigation in Mumbai. He was questioned for three consecutive days till Sunday. Riya Chakraborty is being interrogated for the fourth day on Monday as well. Riya has been questioned for nearly 26 hours by the CBI in three days. But in the midst of all this, a question which is in the mind of every Hindustani is that why has Riya Chakraborty not been arrested yet?

Sushant’s family and fans are demanding arrest

There was a demand for a CBI inquiry into the case right after his death in the Sushant case. After a long wait of nearly two months, the Supreme Court handed over the investigation of Sushant case to the CBI. Earlier, many types of questions arose on the investigation of Mumbai Police. The police neither registered an FIR in the case nor arrested anyone. In such a situation, when the investigation was handed over to the CBI, everyone from Sushant’s family to the fans felt that Riya would be arrested now. But it has not happened even 10 days after the investigation began. The question is why

CBI does not want the case to fade

Actually, many kinds of screws have been implicated in Riya’s arrest. The CBI does not want him to arrest Riya in a hurry and then get him bail immediately due to lack of evidence. This will lighten the case. Along with this, there is some technical confusion in the case, due to which Riya is not being arrested. Let’s understand what is that confusion-

1) Reports show That no firm and convincing evidence has yet been found with CBI against Riya. The CBI is investigating the case with an angle of abetment to suicide and suicide. In the FIR of Sushant’s father, Riya is also accused of inciting Sushant to suicide.

2) CBI has just In the investigation, many people have been questioned. From Siddharth Pithani to Sushant’s cook Neeraj. Now the first problem is that the witnesses are not stable on their statements. That is, there is a difference in the statements of important witnesses like Neeraj, Siddharth Pithani, Keshav and Samuel Miranda regarding what happened on 13 June and 14 June. They are all referring to the same incident differently. The problem of the CBI is that there is a confusion about finding the real reason for this.

3) about witnesses There is also a problem that it is difficult to find out who is right and who is lying. In such a situation, a polygraph test is often done. It is possible that CBI will take a polygraph test of Riya. But still it is difficult to collect witnesses against him.

4) Riya’s arrest The most important weapon for the CBI is Sushant’s atopy, viscera and forensic investigation report. The CBI has recapped the crime scene at Sushant’s house. In such a case, if evidence is found against Riya in a forensic investigation, then she will be arrested immediately. But the problem is that the case was handed over to the CBI quite late. While questions have been raised earlier on Sushant’s atopy, viscera and forensic investigation report.

5) truly The most powerful weapon forensic report for the arrest of Riya is the CBI. The team of AIIMS is investigating this. On Monday, the AIIMS forensic team will also talk to the doctors at the Cooper Hospital who examined Sushant’s atopy and viscera.

6) Suicide and Homicide The CBI’s track record is also a big reason here. Experts say that the CBI has investigated all the cases of Suicide and Homicide so far, rarely the main accused has been convicted in the court.

7) CBI hands Riya has phone records, bank statements and all the documents, but no evidence has been found so far that Riya can be arrested immediately. Although Riya’s investigation into drug chat may be overbearing, the case is from Narcotics Bureau. So, if there is an arrest, then NCB will do it.

8) NCB on Thursday The team reached Mumbai and on Friday, the CBI called Riya for questioning for the first time. Actually, CBI is also understanding that the case of NCB is more strong. In such a situation, if the NCB summons Riya first and arrests her on getting the evidence, then the CBI investigation would be troublesome. So, Riya is constantly being questioned by the CBI.

9) Narcotics Bureau The ED has handed over Riya’s drug chat. The ED has summoned noted drug dealer Gaurav Arya, who is being questioned. Now NCB will also question Gaurav. The NCB has four grounds for Riya’s arrest – taking illegal drugs, giving illegal drugs to anyone, buying illegal drugs and being involved in the trade of illegal drugs. If evidence is found in any of these cases, Riya’s arrest is certain.