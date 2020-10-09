Riya Chakraborty, arrested in the drugs case in Sushant Singh Rajput case, got conditional bail after about a month. Many Bollywood celebs expressed happiness over this and took a dig at the media. There itself Sushant’s family, including his lawyer, were disappointed. Bollywood actor, anchor and host Shekhar Suman has expressed disappointment over Riya Chakraborty’s bail. Along with this, he has also expressed confidence in the CBI.

Shekhar Suman tweeted and wrote, “We believe in the CBI very much. I think the CBI must have done everything … but the case was handed over to the CBI for a long time due to which he could not do anything. Work has been hard to find, but I guess it has been delayed a lot. “

See Shekhar Suman’s tweet here

We had too much faith in CBI.I think the CBI did all it cld..but bcoz the case was handed over to them late they too were helpless.They tried v hard to find some evidence but I guess it was too late. – Shekhar Suman (@ shekharsuman7) October 7, 2020

All over, let’s go home

Shekhar Suman tweeted and wrote, “Riya has got bail. CBI and AIIMS report did not find contradiction. Miranda and Deepesh got bail. No other forensic team formed. All finished. Go home?” At the same time, in another tweet, he expressed disappointment and expressed confidence in God. With this, he has hoped for a miracle.

Miracle expected

Shekhar Suman tweeted, “I am very disappointed … feeling angry and alienated but never mind. God is up. We leave them on. Miracles will happen.” Let the Bombay High Court on October 7 Hearing Riya’s bail plea, Riya was granted bail. At the same time, the bail pleas of Riya Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty, Abdul Basit Parihar, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda have been dismissed.

Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia to add boldness to the show, said such thing about Paras Chhabra