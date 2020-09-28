Sushant’s family and lawyer Vikas Singh are deeply hurt by the delay in the CBI’s investigation into the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput case. A few days ago he raised questions by holding a press conference. He also expressed concern over Sushant’s case being diverted in the drugs case. Now BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has made a tweet about Sushant’s case and has demanded CBI to register a case of murder.

Subramaniam Swamy wrote in a tweet, “It is very sad for the fans of Sushant Singh Rajput that the investigation is being taken very carefully to the satisfaction of those seeking quick justice for Sushant. I think the CBI is now charged with Section 302 Under the law, because the information they hold is legally sufficient. “

Read Subramanian Swamy’s tweet here-

It is troubling for SSR fans to see various investigations are treading too cautiously for the satisfaction of those who want early justice for Sushant. I think it about time CBI registers an FIR u / s 302 since it is bound to do so under law given the information obtained so far – Subramanian Swamy (@ Swamy39) September 27, 2020

Appeal to people to be patient

Sushant’s fans also reacted to this tweet by Subramanian Swamy. Many people also spoke of being furious for justice at the earliest. Reacting to the response of such a fierce user, Subramanian Swamy spoke to keep them patient and said that everyone will win. He wrote, “Do not lose mentally before physically losing. You will win.”

Questions raised on the forensic team of AIIMS

BJP leaders are agitated from the beginning regarding Sushant Singh Rajput case. He is making a statement on social media for Sushant’s justice. He had questioned the investigation of Sushant’s viscera report by the forensic team of AIIMS and linked it to the Sunanda Pushkar case. He had said, “Some police officers are stating in the media that AIIMS postmortem will reveal whether it was murder or suicide. How can they do that when they do not have the body of SSR like the Sunanda case?” At most, the AIIMS report can tell what was done and not done by the doctors at Dr. Cooper Hospital. “

