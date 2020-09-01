A new WhatsApp chat has come out in the case of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. This is indicating that Sushant’s family was already aware of the mental health issue.

In this chat, Priyanka talks about Sushant’s treatment and the medicines he was taking. According to the FIR lodged in Patna, Sushant’s father KK Singh claimed that he did not know about the son’s mental health. He also said that Sushant’s treatment was going on without the family’s knowledge.

Sushant’s sister asked to take these medicines

At the same time, it is clear from the latest WhatsApp chat that in fact the family had told Sushant about the medicines without examining the doctor. According to media reports, the chat took place between Sushant and Priyanka on 8 June. In this, Priyanka asked Sushant to take Librium for a week after breakfast. After this, there was talk of starting 10 mg of nexito once every day. He also told Sushant that if there is ever an anxiety attack, keep Lonazep together for this.



Sushant had said – medicines cannot be given without prescription

However, Sushant said that these medicines cannot be found without prescription. On this, Priyanka said that she should call him for a prescription. Priyanka messaged Sushant, ‘Here is a friend of mine famous doctor who will connect you with Mumbai’s best doctor and it will be completely confidential. No need to worry.

Sushant Case: Riya Chakraborty may have a lie detector test



Priyanka sends a prescription to Sushant

Not only this, if the report is to be believed, Priyanka also sent the attachment of medicines prescription to Sushant and said that Babu, this is a prescription. He also advised that if anything happens, it can be told that it is an online consultation.

Riya left home on 8 June

Let me tell you, Riya Chakraborty dated Sushant for one year and then left his house on June 8, 6 days before his death. Sushant’s family accused Riya and his family of mentally torturing Sushant, blowing his money.



Riya denies the allegations of Sushant’s family

However, Riya later denied these allegations. He told in an interview, ‘Sushant used marijuana. I tried to stop him. I have never talked to any drug dealer, nor have I ever used drugs. I am ready for the blood test.

