The NCB is investigating the drugs case in Sushant Singh Rajput case. Sushant’s former house manager Samuel Miranda and housekeeper Deepesh Sawant have been arrested, including Riya Chakraborty and his brother Shouvik Chakraborty. During this time there have been important revelations in interrogation of these people. Riya Chakraborty has named 25 Bollywood celebs involved in this drugs case. Out of which three names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambhata’s name were revealed.

Now the name of another actress is coming out in it. According to an India Today report, the actress attended the success party of the film ‘Chichhore’ at a party held in Sushant Rajput’s farmhouse. Drugs were used in large quantities in this party. Shraddha Kapoor and other cast of ‘Chichhore’ were also present at this party. At the same time, another actress who joined this party remains a mystery.

Shraddha Kapoor also came to the farmhouse

Earlier, Riyaz, who oversees Sushant’s farmhouse, had said that Sushant Singh used to visit the farmhouse 3-4 times a month. At the same time, Raees said that he saw Samuel Haokip and Shouvik Chakraborty rolling the papers in the farmhouse. The manager also revealed that while shooting for ‘Chhichhore’ was nearing Pune, Shraddha Kapoor once came. He also told that Sara Ali Khan started coming to the farmhouse from November 2018.

Rakul Preet Singh reached court in drugs case

At the same time, the boatman Jagdish said in a statement to SNCB that Sara Ali Khan often used to party on the island with Sushant Singh Rajput. This island is close to his farmhouse. At the same time, Rakul Preet Singh filed a petition in the Delhi High Court when his name came up in the drugs case. He opposed the dragging of his name by the media and refused to focus on it.

Bigg Boss 14: Siddharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Monalisa shoot promo, pictures of shooting on the sets surfaced