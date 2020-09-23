new Delhi: No direct evidence of murder has been found in the CFSL report in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Sushant’s death after the re-construction of the scene of crime has been ruled out as full hanging. CFSL investigators have considered Sushant’s death as a partial hanging. Partial hanging in easy language means that it is not a full hanging but a semi hanging position. Partial hanging is found in most cases of suicide.

Sushant Singh Rajput has been called an ambidextrous or both a hand user but based on the statements of the people living in the house, he has been considered as a practical right hand. The condition of the lump of the right hand and the ligature mark on the neck is also analyzed in the analysis report. On the ligature mark of Sushant, where there is a loop of loop, it can be tied by right hand.

The Selection of Hanging Material and Its Analysis report has also been included by CFSL in its report. It says that the cloth recovered on the spot was Sushant’s hanging cloth.

The report of Probability and Proximity of Cloth Selection is also part of the CFSL report. It has been told that who was aware of this fabric and how much is Sushant’s ability to choose it himself.

Exact Atanomic Location of Applied Force In Hanging is also mentioned in the investigation of CFSL. Quantity of Applied Force has also been mentioned in the report. In addition to this, the Duration of Applied Force is referred to as the Area of ​​Applied Force. Analysis of Force Distribution has also been given to CBI team by CFSL. A detailed observation of these facts is also being kept in the report to the CBI.

