Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary has accused the NDA leaders that, keeping in mind the Bihar elections, Sushant Singh Rajput case is being overstated. Actually Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary said this through tweet on Wednesday. Now NDA leaders have not only responded to the tweet of Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary in a systematic manner but have also attacked the Uddhav government of Maharashtra.

Trying to stifle justice by making Sushant case Bihar vs Bengal: JDU

JDU spokesman Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said that Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is doing dirty politics on the question of human sentiments like actor Sushant Singh Rajput death. The case of Sushant’s death cannot become the issue of Bihar Bengal nor does the question of whether it becomes an election issue in Bihar. The JDU spokesperson said that we will go to the polls on the issue of development itself. He said that Sushant Singh Rajput was a talented actor, the whole country liked him and was very popular among the youth.

Bihar government takes tough stand on research in Sushant death case

JDU spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said that, the situation in which Sushant Singh Rajput died was certainly suspicious. Therefore, the Bihar government took a step forward and took a strong stand on research in this whole matter. An FIR was lodged on the instruction of CM Nitish Kumar and a CBI inquiry was recommended by the CM which was accepted by the Central Government. The JDU spokesperson said that but this is not an election issue in Bihar. But our campaign will continue with the goal of winning justice over injustice and we will continue to deliver justice to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Congress government used to keep CBI, ED in pocket: JDU

JDU leader and spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad also said that, the UPA government used to use them in its own way by keeping the ED and CBI in the pocket. JDU spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad also said that Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary’s view of CBI ED is of the era of UPA. When his government took advantage of these investigative agencies to gain its political advantage. But now the time has changed, the NDA government is at the center and now these investigating agencies conduct their investigations with complete impartiality.

Pseudo dual policy expose of Congress in Sushant Singh Rajput case; BJP

Bihar BJP spokesman Dr. Nikhil Anand has said that in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, the pseudo-dual policy of the Congress has been exposed. He said that while the Bihar Congress supported the CBI investigation for Sushant, the Maharashtra and Mumbai Congress opposed the CBI investigation. The Congress party also stood in favor of the Maharashtra government with the Supreme Court opposing Sushant’s family and the Bihar government’s stand. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul-Priyanka Gandhi’s silence in the Sushant case, Shakti Singh Gohil, Randeep Surjewala, now Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary has come down on a shoddy rhetoric.

Why is Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary so impatient about Sushant case: BJP

BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand says that Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary’s Riya Chakraborty is talking lightly by calling Bengali and Sushant as Bihari. He said that we are proud that Sushant is the son of Bihar but Bihar BJP has demanded justice on the basis of humanism, not from the feeling of regionalism. Nikhil Anand said that Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary should apologize for the unrestrained, vicious, shameful rhetoric and also have faith in the Constitution and law of India.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray a shoddy political figure

BJP says that Congress-Shiv Sena is a partner in Maharashtra government. Just as in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the whole power system, police and administration have been put at stake with the spirit of personal revenge against a female artist. For this, the people of the country will not forgive Shiv Sena as well as the leaders of the Congress Party. BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand said that the people of the country did not know that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would come out with such a poor political person. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Shiv Sena Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut are making whatever rhetoric as well as Mumbai Police and BMC are taking any biased action on the direct instructions and directions of Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra government with drug mafia and underworld gang accused

Uddhav Thackeray had laid down his family’s legacy and ideology to fulfill his ambition to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said that Uddhav Thackeray, after becoming Chief Minister, stood up against Sushant’s justice, opposing the CBI inquiry, not only the Bollywood baba-movie-mafia, drug mafia and underworld gang’s pawn accused. They have also stood together. But it is surprising that Uddhav Thackeray has put his entire government, police-administration system and his party Shiv Sena at stake to fight against Kangana Ranaut, a popular female artist, to remove the frustration of his political frustration.

Uddhav Thackeray should rename his party Shiv Sena to Babarsena: BJP

The BJP says that the Shiv Sena has not only insulted the federal system of India and the Constitution of India written by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar but has also insulted the dead soul of Balasaheb Thackeray. Shiv Sena people doing politics in the name of Veer Kshatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who respected mother power, have insulted mother power by insulting Kangana. When the Shiv Sena is doing politics sitting in the lap of the Congress, by giving up its ideology, then it is better that Uddhav Thackeray change the name of his party to Babrasena.

Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary accused BJP and JDU of electoral gains

Adhir Ranjan said in a tweet made on Wednesday evening that the famous star Sushant Singh Rajput was an Indian actor, BJP turned him into a Bihari actor for the benefit of the election. He also targeted the CBI, ED and Narcotics Control Bureau. He said in the tweet that central agencies have played a big role to please their political masters. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury took the side of Riya, saying that her father is a former military officer who served the nation. Riya is a Bengali Brahmin woman. Doing justice to actor Sushant Rajput should not be justice for Bihari. Riya Chakraborty’s father is also entitled to seek justice for his children.