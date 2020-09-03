In the case on Thursday, the CBI questioned Riya’s father Indrajit Chakraborty for about 5 hours. He was called for questioning for the third time. While in the ED office, Riya’s friend Varun Thakkar is being questioned. In the midst of all this, the NCB has called Shouvik for questioning on Saturday. The NCB on Thursday produced the arrested drug peddler Zaid Vilatra before the court, where he has been handed over to the NCB on 7 days remand. Shouvik’s direct connection to Vilatra is revealed.

NCB sent summons to Shouvik, questioned on Saturday



Narcotics Bureau team investigating the drug link in Sushant case has sent summons to Shouvik Chakraborty. NCB will interrogate Shauvik Chakraborty on Saturday. Two of the accused drug suppliers arrested by NCB, Abdul Basit Parihar and Zaid Vilatra, have had a direct connection with Shouvik. Shouvik’s drug chats have also surfaced, in which there is talk of buying drugs from a supplier. If some convincing evidence is found in the hand of the NCB during questioning on Saturday, then Shouvik’s arrest can also be made.

Riya’s father questioned

The CBI team on Thursday questioned Riya Chakraborty’s father Indrajit Chakraborty for 5 hours. During this, the team asked him questions about finance, drugs, Riya’s break-up and medicines given to Sushant. According to reports, Indrajit Chakraborty knew about the activities of his son Shouvik Chakraborty.

CBI will take statement of Sushant’s psychiatrist

In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the CBI is now preparing to take the statement of his doctor, Susan Walker. Susan is a psychiatrist. It is possible that after the doctor’s statement, there is a new twist in the case, because while Sushant’s family is constantly saying that the actor was not in depression, Riya Chakraborty claims that Sushant was also in depression in 2013 and this In the meantime, his condition had worsened.

CBI’s inquiry starts with Disha’s company director



Big news is coming in Sushant case. The CBI is now looking at the death of Disha Salian with the Sushant case. The CBI has called Arjun Sachde, director of Disha’s company Cornerstore, for questioning. Arjun has reached DRDO guest house. Along with Disha Salian, Shruti Modi also works for this company. This company managed Sushant’s profile. Shruti Modi went on vacation for a few days, when Disha Salian was appointed by the company for Sushant.

Accused drug dealer Zaid Vilatra in NCB custody till 9 September

Varun Mathur arrives at ED office

Sushant’s friend and business pater Varun Mathur was summoned by the ED for questioning. He reached the ED office at around 11 am on Thursday.

NCB will present accused drug dealer in court

The team of Narcotics Bureau investigating the drug link in Sushant case is going to present the accused drug dealers arrested in the court on Thursday. NCB will seek 10 days remand from the court for both Abdul Basit Parihar and Zaid Vilatra.

CBI summons Sandeep Singh

Meanwhile, the news is that the CBI is going to interrogate Sandeep Singh, a friend of Sushant’s story. However, it is not yet known when Sandeep will be questioned. But CBI officials say that Sandeep will be questioned soon. The CBI says that it was Sandeep Singh who had recorded the case of an ambulance carrying the body of Sushant. He was among the first people to reach the opportunity, so it is important to be questioned.

Indrajit Chakraborty arrives at the guesthouse

Riya Chakraborty’s father Indrajit Chakraborty reached the DRDO guest house at around 10:20 am on Thursday morning. He is to be questioned for the third round. Along with the money, he has to be questioned about drug chat. Along with this, questions will also be asked about Sushant’s companies.

Mumbai police targeted in Sushant case: Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday that the Mumbai Police has been targeted in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The Mumbai Police is compared to the Scotland Yard Police. But the image of the police is tarnished. Deshmukh said that I welcome the public interest litigation filed by the retired IPS officer.

Varun Mathur was interrogated on Wednesday also

Sushant’s business partner Varun Mathur was also questioned by the ED on Wednesday. The ED had questioned Sushant and Varun’s new company. The company was formed to work on Artificial Intelligence.

KK Singh’s lawyer had a press conference

On Wednesday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father Vikas Singh had a press conference. During this time, he had said that before writing any kind of film or book on Sushant, his father’s permission has to be taken. At the same time, he also made it clear that Sushant has no insurance. Let me tell you that things were coming out in the media that due to Sushant’s insurance, the family converted the case of abetment to Suicide to Murder Case. There were also reports of several films being made on Sushant.