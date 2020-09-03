The CBI will interrogate Indrajit Chakraborty for the third time today in the case. Keshav, Neeraj and Deepesh will also be questioned. Today, for the fourth time, Shouvik is to be questioned in the ED office. At the same time, NCB can interrogate Shouvik on Friday. Meanwhile, the ED has also sent summons to Sushant’s business partner Varun Mathur and Riya’s friend Varun Thakkar.

Varun Mathur was also interrogated yesterday

Sushant’s business partner Varun Mathur was also questioned by the ED yesterday (Wednesday). The ED had questioned Sushant and Varun’s new company. The company was formed to work on Artificial Intelligence.

KK Singh’s lawyer had a press conference

On Wednesday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father Vikas Singh had a press conference. During this time, he had said that before writing any kind of film or book on Sushant, his father’s permission has to be taken. At the same time, he also made it clear that Sushant has no insurance. Let me tell you that things were coming out in the media that due to Sushant’s insurance, the family converted the case of abetment to Suicide to Murder Case. There were also reports of several films being made on Sushant.