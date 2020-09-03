Varun Mathur was also interrogated yesterday
Sushant’s business partner Varun Mathur was also questioned by the ED yesterday (Wednesday). The ED had questioned Sushant and Varun’s new company. The company was formed to work on Artificial Intelligence.
KK Singh’s lawyer had a press conference
On Wednesday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father Vikas Singh had a press conference. During this time, he had said that before writing any kind of film or book on Sushant, his father’s permission has to be taken. At the same time, he also made it clear that Sushant has no insurance. Let me tell you that things were coming out in the media that due to Sushant’s insurance, the family converted the case of abetment to Suicide to Murder Case. There were also reports of several films being made on Sushant.
