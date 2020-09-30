Mumbai Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday, citing reports of not being found poisoned in the viscera report of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, alleged that some parties defamed the state for taking advantage in the Bihar elections. He said that he is eagerly waiting for the result of the CBI investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Deshmukh’s remarks came a day after the CBI’s statement that it had not reached any conclusion in the actor’s death case and that all aspects were under investigation. Deshmukh said, “AIIMS report today (according to the claim of some news reports in the media) says that there was no poison in the viscera of Sushant Singh Rajput.” “Mumbai police was investigating the case in a very professional manner but suddenly the investigation was handed over to the CBI,” he said.

Use of the case for political gain

Deshmukh said, “It seems that some parties conspired to discredit the Maharashtra and Mumbai Police. Many were charged. Sushant’s death case was used to gain political advantage during the upcoming Bihar election.” . “

Along with this, he also pointed out that before the assembly elections, Bihar Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey joined the Nitish Kumar-led JDU after taking voluntary retirement. Deshmukh alleged, “Pandey was also used for political gain.”

Deshmukh said on Twitter, “What happened after the investigation of Sushant Singh’s death was handed over to the CBI? People are asking whether the actor committed suicide or he was killed.

The CBI had issued a statement on Monday, saying that the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is being investigated in a professional manner. All aspects are being considered and no aspect has been ruled out.

The CBI took over the investigation after a case of alleged abetment of suicide by Rajput lady Riya Chakraborty and her family was filed in Patna on behalf of actor’s father KK Singh. Last week, Vikas Singh, a lawyer for Rajput’s father, expressed frustration over the slow pace of the CBI probe into Rajput’s death.

