Riya Chakraborty, arrested in the Sushant Singh Rajput case drugs, has recently been granted bail. The Bombay High Court will today hear the petition of Priyanka Singh and Mitu Singh, sisters of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in which they have demanded the cancellation of the FIR lodged against them by the Mumbai Police.

In fact, the Mumbai Police has filed an FIR against the two sisters, alleging forgery and procuring fake prescription (prescription) for their late brother. Bandra Police had registered an FIR against the duo on 7 September based on a complaint filed by actress and Sushant’s girlfriend Riya Chakraborty. Riya is out on bail in the case of drugs related to the actor’s death.

Hearing may be held in the afternoon

On 6 October, a bench of Justices SS Shinde and Justice MS Karnik considered the petition related to the case and then listed it for hearing today. The bench said that there is no urgency in this. Time has not been known yet, a hearing is expected later in the afternoon. Let us know that Riya filed an FIR on September 7 within 12 hours of filing a complaint against Sushant’s sisters and a doctor Tarun Kumar.

Accused of abetment and forgery for suicide

Inspector Pramod Kumbhar lodged an FIR against the two sisters and a doctor at Branda Police Station. Dr. Tarun Kumar is Associate Professor of Cardiology at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi and is accused of providing medicines for Sushant. A case of abetment to suicide, cheating and criminal conspiracy has been registered.

Case registered under these sections

Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly delivering property) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), 464 (making a false document), 465 (forgery), 466 (forgery of court records or public register, etc.) , FIRs have been registered under 468 (forgery for fraudulent purpose), 474 (possession of documents), 306 (abetment to suicide), and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

Mirzapur 2 New Teaser: A straight fight between Munna Tripathi and Guddu Pandit, both are ready to rule Mirzapur

Mirzapur 2’s ‘Kaalin Bhaiyya’ remembers his days of struggle, said – whatever happens is for good