The CBI is continuing investigations for the 11th consecutive day in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case. During this, Riya Chakraborty appeared before the CBE for the fourth time. For the first time a member of Sushant’s family also appeared before the CBI. It was his Mitu Singh. Apart from this, Sushant’s second sister Priyanka also appeared before the CBI. There have been many important revelations through Priyanka Singh. According to the information received, Sushant’s family knew about his illness.

It has been reported from the sources that on June 8, when Riya Chakraborty was present at Sushant’s house, the actor was talking to his sister Priyanka. Around 10 in the morning Sushant was talking to sister Priyanka. During this, Priyanka told Sushant to take Librium capsule for 1 week. Then after breakfast nexito was asked to eat 10mg every day. All these conversations took place on the Messenger app.

Priyanka told her brother to keep Lonazep tablet with him for SOS. So that Sushant can use it when the envy attack occurs. Sushant had told Priyanka that she would need a prescription to buy these medicines. After which Priyanka had presented the prescription. This message has raised many questions about how Sushant was being given matriculation without showing it to the doctor and seeing his condition. Doctor Tarun Kumar was Sushant’s family friend. The doctor had prescribed these medicines. Sushant’s family members were consulted for this.

Chat on Priyanka and Sushant’s messenger: –

Priyanka- First take Librium for a week, then after breakfast take nexito 10 mg once daily. Take Lonazep with you whenever an attack comes.

Sushant – OK Sonu.

Sushant – No one will give these medicines without prescription.

Priyanka- Let me see if I can manage.

(After this, Priyanka made a missed voice call to her brother Sushant.)

Priyanka- Babu call me. I’d like to send a prescription Priyanka- My friend is a well-known doctor who can connect you with the best doctors in Mumbai. Everything is confident. So don’t worry.

Priyanka- just call.

Priyanka- Sent an attachment (Prescription)

Priyanka- Babu, this is a prescription.

Priyanka – she is from Delhi but she should not do this matter. If anything has happened, it can be told by online consultation. Sushant – Okay, thank you so much gold.

For which disease are these three medicines used?

Librium capsules are used for the treatment of enzymatic and rapid alcohol withdrawal. It is also used to relieve fear before surgery, and for angiitis. This medicine belongs to the category of drugs called benzodiazepines. Which affects the brain and nerves so that a calming effect can be created.

Nexito 10 MG Tablet is used to normalize depression and angina disorder. Lonazep Tablet is a prescription medicine used to treat epileptic seizures, nervousness, and angina. This medicine helps to reduce abnormal and accessory activity of nerve cells and calm the mind.

Sushant-Priyanka’s chat raised these questions

So far Sushant’s family has said that he did not know anything about the actor’s illness. It has been revealed from this chat that Sushant’s family was aware of the details of the actor’s illness. The actor’s family had said that Riya used to give medicine to Sushant, but the chat has revealed that Priyanka gave medicine to Sushant. Priyanka was in contact with Sushant on 8 June. Riya left the house after 12 noon, while Priyanka spoke to Sushant at 10 in the morning.

