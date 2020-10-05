In the recent death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, AIIMS said in a forensic report that Sushant’s death was not due to murder. In such a situation, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary has now demanded the release of actress Riya Chakraborty. At the same time, actress Swara Bhaskar also came in her support and is demanding the release of Riya Chakraborty through a tweet on social media.

In support of the Congress leader’s talk, Swara wrote in a tweet, “Well done sir!” And written with the emoji connecting the hands with the hashtag – “Release Riya Chakraborty”. Social media users are also giving their reaction on this tweet of Swara Bhaskar.

Earlier, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary wrote in a tweet, “We are all saddened by Sushant ji’s death but a woman cannot be honored by implicating him as an accused.” I have already said that Riya Chakraborty is an innocent woman, she should be released without further harassment, she has become a victim of political conspiracy. ”

AIIMS forensic report has come in Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. In the report, the matter of murder has been rejected. It has been said in this report that the death of the actor appears to be suicide due to the circumstances in which the death occurred. After this report came in, all the fans and Bollywood celebs are giving their reaction on it. At the same time, Sushant’s sister has said that she is praying for the truth to come out and is confident of the CBI.