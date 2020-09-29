new Delhi: In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Dr. Sudhir Gupta, President of the Forensic Medical Board of AIIMS, said that more discussions are needed. Some legal aspects need to be considered for a logical legal conclusion. Please tell that the team of AIIMS submitted the initial report to the CBI.

CBI is investigating this case. The CBI has issued a statement on Monday, saying that the CBI has not been able to reach any conclusion in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput case and investigations are going on on all aspects.

A CBI spokesperson said, “In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting a professional investigation and all aspects are being looked into and no aspect has been ruled out so far.”

The CBI had taken over the investigation from Bihar Police after a case was filed against the actor’s father KK Singh for allegedly abetting Suicide Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Riya Chakraborty and his family in Patna.

In the complaint made to the Bihar police, Singh alleged that Riya and his family members manipulated Sushant’s property. Riya denied these allegations. Vikas Singh, counsel for KK Singh, expressed grief last week over the slow pace of CBI investigation in Rajput’s death.

KK Singh had alleged on 25 September, “Today we are helpless because we do not know in which direction the matter is going.” The press conference is normally conducted by the CBI. But till date in this case, CBI has not done any press briefing about what they have received. This is a very serious issue.

Along with this, he also claimed that a doctor who was part of the AIIMS team had told him long ago that the photographs of Sushant — which had been sent by the lawyer himself — indicate that it was not a suicide but an alleged strangulation. Gaya was murder.

