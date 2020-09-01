The CBI’s investigation into the case continues on the 11th day on Tuesday. So far, more than a dozen people have been questioned, including the main accused Riya Chakraborty, eyewitnesses Neeraj, Siddharth Pithani, Keshav, Samuel Miranda. On Tuesday, expanding the scope of investigation, the CBI also called Riya’s parents and EX manager Shruti Modi for questioning. But still no such evidence has been found in the hands of the CBI, which is pointing to the murder. Apart from the murder, the CBI was looking into two aspects of the Sushant Rajput case. The investigating agency was now proceeding with the investigation on the basis of suicide and abetment to suicide. But the problem of the CBI is that it has stole hundreds of questions on witnesses and accused from every angle, from drug angle to money transactions, but the mystery of Sushant case is not solved.

CBI officer said – no evidence of murder found

According to ‘Aaj Tak’ report, three CBI officials have said that no evidence of Sushant’s murder has been found so far. However investigations are still on and evidence is being sought on every possible apprehension. There is no such strong evidence even on the hands of the CBI, without which anyone can be arrested.

No evidence of abetment to suicide

CBI officials told News Channel that after the 11th day of questioning, they are now focusing on the angle of Suicide, as there is no case of provocation for Suicide. The CBI team has twice reiterated the crime scene. But even there, there was nothing that could indicate that Sushant was killed or he was instigated for suicide.

All the collected evidence was also investigated

The CBI team has also examined all the evidence collected so far in the Sushant case. According to the team, nothing has been found in forensic reports, confessions or re-creations of crime scenes that point to Homicide.

Now AIIMS report will decide the direction

The entire investigation of the CBI is now dependent on the report of the forensic team of AIIMS. This team is investigating Sushant’s atopy, viscera investigation and forensic evidence collected. The report of the AIIMS team is now most important in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput. If anything comes out of this report, then the case will be settled. As far as the AIIMS team is concerned, he has also spoken to the doctors at the Cooper Hospital, who had suspected Sushant. In such a situation, the wait is now the report of this forensic team.

ED is also focusing on drug chat

On the other hand, ED investigation is also going on in Sushant case. So far, no major case has been taken in the investigation of money transactions. So, ED is also focusing on drug chat. Narcotics Bureau is also under investigation in drug chat. NCB has registered a criminal case against Riya.

NCB investigation, Ria-Shouvik’s arrest

The NCB has arrested two people on Monday and one on Tuesday in Mumbai. In his interrogation, there has been talk of a person’s riya and direct connection with Shouvik. If there is strong evidence in this regard, Riya and Shouvik may be arrested.