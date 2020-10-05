Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has taken a new turn in the case. An audio tape of AIIMS doctor Sudhir Gupta has been leaked in which he believes that Sushant was killed. This audio tape is being told when he saw Sushant’s photo but when it was investigated, he considered it a suicide. Along with this, this audio tape has come out at a time when the theory of Sushant’s murder was denied in the forensic report of AIIMS a few days ago.

Please tell that Sudhir Gupta is the head of the same team who submitted the forensic report of Sushant case. According to the Times of India, in this audio tape, Dr. Gupta says that when the first pictures came to him, it seems that Sushant was murdered. However, later the report of the forensic panel of AIIMS said that Sushant died due to hanging and committing suicide. Sushant’s family was also not satisfied with this AIIMS report.