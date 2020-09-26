Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide on 14 June 2020 at his Bandra flat. After this Sushant’s family, friends and fans called it a murder and demanded a CBI inquiry into it. Dissatisfied with the Mumbai Police’s investigation, Sushant’s father KK Singh lodged an FIR against Riya Chakraborty and 6 others in Bihar, accusing them of abetment to suicide and grabbing money.

On the recommendation of the Bihar government, the central government allowed a CBI inquiry into the matter. Now CBI is investigating in this. But Vikas of KK Singh is questioning the delay in this investigation. After the adjournment of the meeting between the CBI and the forensic team of AIIMS, he says that he is getting frustrated due to the delay in investigation.

Long time to find out the truth

Vikas claimed that a doctor of this forensic team of AIIMS says that Sushant died of strangulation and this is not a suicide. Vikas Singh sent him a photo of Sushant dead body. Shweta Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has reacted to this statement of development and said that there will be a long wait. He also questioned how long it would take to find the truth.

We have been so patient for so long! How long will it take to find the truth? #SSRDeathCase https://t.co/Vn5R62a0SY – Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 25, 2020

Have to be patient

Shweta Singh Kirti retweeted Vikas Singh’s tweet, writing, “We have to be patient for a long time! How long will it take to find the truth?” Shweta Singh is very active on social media and is often running a new campaign to bring justice to Sushant Singh Rajput. A day ago, he shared the dance pictures with Sushant on Twitter. Telling priceless memorabilia.

Treasured Memories ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/zNER8FTP8w – Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 25, 2020

