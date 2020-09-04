Sushant Singh Rajput case is now fully in action. The two accused drug peddlers Abdul Basit Parihar and Zaid Vilatra, arrested two days ago in Bandra area, are now in NCB remand. The court has sent both of them to the NCB custody on 9 September. Abdul was produced in court on Friday, while Zaid was produced on Thursday. Both of them have taken the name of the inquiry and Samuel Miranda. NCB’s interrogation of Shouvik and Samuel also continues. Earlier on Friday morning at 6:40 pm, the NCB team raided the house of Shauvik and Samuel. After a two-hour search operation, where Samuel was taken into custody and taken to the NCB office, Shauwik’s house also ran a search operation for three and a half hours. Shouvik has also been taken to the NCB team to his office, where both are being questioned.

Interrogation will be done in front of Zaid and Abdul

According to the report, apart from interrogating the NCB Shouvik and Samuel separately, they will also interrogate both Zaid and Abdal. Samuel bought drugs from Zaid. 10 thousand rupees were also given for this. These drugs were reportedly bought at the behest of Shouvik. In this case, sitting face to face, the truth will come out in the inquiry about who bought drugs for whom.

Drugs purchased for Sushant?

In the CBI and ED inquiries till now, from Shruti Modi to Jaya Saha and Shauvik Chakraborty to Riya Chakraborty have said that Sushant Maruana used to consume drugs and bought drugs for them. Samuel was Sushant’s house manager. Sushant is no longer with us, so he cannot provide proof of his innocence. In such a situation, NCB would like to know the truth from both drug peddlers and Shouvik-Samuel. They apparently have to provide evidence to substantiate their claims.

Zaid-Abdul revealed big names

Zaid and Abdul have also revealed several big names to the NCB in the interrogation till date. In this, along with the big name of Bollywood, the names of the leaders are also being mentioned. The CBI will issue summons to these big names as soon as they get strong evidence. Zaid has told the police that drugs were supplied at Bollywood parties in Bandra, Juhu and Lokhandwala areas.

Abdul introduced Shauvik to Zaid, Shauvik introduced Samuel

It is also interesting that Shouvik already knew Abdul. The two met in a football club. Abdul introduced Shauvik to Zaid, and Shauvik introduced Samuel to Zaid. NCB has WhatsApp chats and call records of all these, in which the drugs have been discussed. These drug chats also mention Riya Chakraborty, Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha. Therefore, NCB will further interrogate them as well.