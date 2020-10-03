CBI is investigating in the case of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. More than three months have passed since Sushant’s death, but so far, the murder of his murder is not taking the name of solving the suicide. At the same time, the matter of murder has been rejected in the forensic report.

It has been said in the report that the circumstances in which the death has taken place show that there is no foul play of any kind and it is a case of suicide. The AIIMS Medical Board on Monday shared its investigation report with the CBI along with the findings drawn by Cooper Hospital.

It is clear that now after receiving the report of AIIMS, CBI will investigate this case keeping in view the suicide angle. That is, in the next investigation, the answer to this question will be found that if Sushant had committed suicide, what was the reason for that? Did anyone incite her to suicide?