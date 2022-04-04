Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- The Ministry of Public Safety and Municipal Traffic of Mazatlán through the Coordination of Road Education, of the Subdirectorate of Traffic, gave this Monday a preventive talk on road safety to students of Conalep Mazatlan II.

Hedilberto Hernández Cabada mentioned that in coordination with the Executive Secretariat of the State Public Security System, work is being carried out permanently in the student community, especially given the proximity of the Easter holiday periodso that young people recognize and prevent risk situationsat the time of being on public roads, either as a pedestrian, passenger or driver.

Before the students gathered in the school library, he explained that driving is knowing the use and how to manipulate a vehicle, but driving is knowing and respecting traffic rules.

“It is a preventive talk on road safety. We have to give young people tools so that when driving a unit, they respect traffic rules, speed limits, use their safety case and above all that the vacation period is approaching; we need that if they are going to drive and they are going to drink, that they do not do it, that they take a public service. We don’t have to let our guard down. We must always be raising awareness, giving information to young people. This will save their lives.”

Prior to the talk, during the honors to the flag, campus students who drive motorcycles received a preventive vest with a call to use it, and put into practice the knowledge they would receive.

Elizabeth Velázquez, SESESP liaison, urged young people to become aware of the role they have in society and to behave responsibly so as not to be part of the statistics in traffic events.