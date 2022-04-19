Sinaloa.- Although the Secretary of Public Security and Municipal Traffic (SSPyTM) of Culiacán will not grow immediately due to lack of budget, it continues with the preparation of its personnel and works in the training of a group dedicated to the subject of shopliftingexpressed Mauricio García Rodríguez.

The head of the SSPyTM explained that for now they are working with the operative force, which is distributed or deployed according to the analysis of the criminal incidence.

The declaration

“For now, we have not considered growing, this is due, well, to the lack of budget. We are with the constant professionalization that we already have… In fact, right now it comes a preparation of 15 elementsthat it would be considered in the future that these elements integrate a preventive unit, precisely to address the issue of theft from businesses, “he said.

Read more: The Holy Week operation in Sinaloa closes with a red balance

Garcia Rodriguez referred to a 60 percent drop in crime incidence in the colony Hubthrough the program called Red Segura, in which merchants have the telephone number of the police officers deployed in that sector.

Hence, this percentage is found in the decrease in the incidence of crime in the center, but not in the shops of the rest of the colonieswhere the robberies alone They are down 1.5 percent.

So, he said, that group would focus on preventing shoplifting in the urban area of ​​Culiacán.

This crime in Sinaloa

According to statistical information from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, as of February 28, 2022, 205 business robberies have been committed in the state, 86 of which were perpetrated in January and 119 in February.

Of these crimes committed in the entity in the first two months, 163 were perpetrated through the use of violence.

In January of the 86 shop robberies, 66 were committed with violence and in February, of the 119 registered, 97 were committed with violent means.