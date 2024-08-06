The Municipal Public Security Secretariat reported that the woman, an officer on a day off, did not escape from the scene of the crash or steal a patrol car, she was only taken to receive medical attention.

After the crash, municipal officers passing by the scene provided assistance and, following the request to be examined, the woman was taken to the Municipal Medical Services on Santiago Troncoso Avenue, reported the corporation’s spokesperson, Adrián Sánchez.

Once she was discharged, she was returned to the scene of the accident on Santiago Troncoso and Humariza streets and handed over to road officials so she could respond like any other citizen.