Ciudad Juarez.- The Municipal Public Security Secretariat participated in the Coordination Roundtable for Peace Building, where it reported that during the week of August 2-8, 231 arrests were made for possible common law crimes.

This meeting was headed by the general coordinator of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat, Jesús Moctezuma Sánchez, where it was announced that 14 people were arrested for federal crimes, 80 administrative violations were detected and 46 people with arrest warrants were located.

This week, members of the corporation managed to seize five handguns, 39 cartridges and three magazines, the official said. In addition, 66 people who allegedly committed crimes against public health were arrested and 143 doses of different types of drugs were seized.

The Municipal Public Security Secretariat arrested three people for possession of a vehicle reported stolen, 17 vehicles reported stolen were seized, and 13 vehicles were seized for illegal acts.

The Director General of Civil Protection, Sergio Rodríguez, announced that during the past week 198 services were attended to through the Fire Department, 112 by Rescue and 269 inspection visits were carried out by different areas that the department under his charge attends to.

Representatives from departments at all three levels of government attended the meeting and presented the results obtained in recent days.

Only the heads of two of the departments attended: Road Safety and Civil Protection.