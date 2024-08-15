Ciudad Juarez.- The Investigation Department of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat participated in the round table discussion entitled “Social networks between the public and the private” of the 5th Annual Transparency Forum.

First Police Officer David Cristóbal Rodríguez Castellanos, head of the analysis area of ​​the Investigation Directorate during his participation, considered regarding the use of social networks, that they can be a tool or an obstacle, depending on how they are handled, therefore it should be

to give responsibly.

He explained that the Secretariat is currently conducting “cyber patrols” to detect the behavior of criminals and, based on this, issue recommendations to citizens to prevent them from becoming victims of fraud.

He stressed that an ethical environment must prevail on social networks, however that will depend on the values ​​​​formation of each person, which is why users must take the necessary precautions to avoid becoming victims of cyber crimes.

He mentioned that the SSPM offers talks on crime prevention, regarding the information provided on social networks, since it is common for criminals to take data from businesses that advertise on social networks and use it to harass the owners.

She stressed that one must be cautious with graphic or multimedia material sent through social networks or messaging and recalled the Olimpia Law, which has its origin in the demand for justice by a young woman who was the victim of harassment and mockery after intimate photographs were distributed without her authorization.

Rodríguez Castellanos urged those attending the Transparency Forum to use the security mechanisms offered by social networks, such as WhatsApp’s two-step verification, and also not to provide codes to anyone over the phone or follow links in posts by strangers, since this can be used to provide information or permissions for the theft of accounts or personal information.

He said there is another type of fraud called “yellow envelope” in which malicious people call a business on the phone to indicate that they have a package for delivery, but they cannot deliver it because the cost of the shipping guide has not been covered.

He explained that the pressure on the employee reaches such a level that they are forced to get the money and deposit it in a supposed account of the parcel company.

He invited the community to report fraud to the emergency number 9-1-1 and added that the corporation offers support to channel victims to the Public Prosecutor’s Office to file a formal complaint.

At the same forum he was accompanied by Max Beas Cervantes, head of the transparency unit of the UTCJ and Daniel Shigetomi, Coordinator of social networks for the municipality of Ciudad Juárez.