Juarez City.- The Municipal Public Security Secretariat, through the Joint Unit for Legal Defense and Psychological Care for Police Officers and their Families (UDAPP), held the third meeting called “Connecting Generations.”

The meeting took place at the Municipal Police Academy and was aimed at municipal officers and traffic agents, accompanied by their teenage children between 12 and 17 years of age.

“The objective of this activity is to generate a space where communication channels between parents and adolescent children are strengthened through understanding, free expression and awareness of current issues for adolescents, as well as the development of techniques or strategies for handling situations that arise every day,” reported the Department of Social Communication of the Secretariat.

Victoria Barraza, coordinator of UDAPP, started the activities with a talk focused on teenagers, on current problems such as technology and network management, while the elements simultaneously participated in awareness-raising activities.

The event culminated with an activity called “The most beautiful memory with you,” where parents and children were asked to share moments and set joint goals, in order to educate and raise awareness, as well as create lasting memories and strengthen the family fabric, the agency said.