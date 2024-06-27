Juarez City.- The Municipal Public Security Secretariat deployed a major special operation called “Black Mamba” in priority areas of the city.

The various groups that make up the corporation participated in this operation, with the aim of increasing the police presence on the streets of the town and seeking to inhibit the incidence of crime.

Preventive actions were carried out mainly in the southeast and west of the city, with the inspection of vehicles and consultation of personal data, making use of new technologies such as drones and mobile command centers.

Likewise, the “Black Mamba” armored reaction vehicles led the preventive work by making random patrols through the colonies located in the aforementioned areas, which facilitate coordination and reduce the immediate response time in the event of an emergency.