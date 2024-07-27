Elements of the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) managed to seize weapons and tactical equipment that were hidden inside two trucks that were reported as suspicious in the pottery town of Juan Mata Ortiz.

The corporation in charge of surveillance in the region continues to produce results and although no arrests were reported in these cases, the seizure was classified as important.

In the first incident, a 2018 Nissan Murano vehicle with overlapping license plates was recovered. A suitcase and a backpack were found inside this vehicle, which had been reported stolen in San Marcos, Texas.

Six tactical shirts and six camouflage pants of different colors were seized in the suitcase.

In the backpack were found 3 helmets of different colors, 3 caps of different colors, 3 ballistic plates, a green breastplate, a green plate carrier vest, 2 green tactical belts, a pair of black tactical boots and 2 Kevlar leggings.

Later, in the second incident, a Chrysler 300 model vehicle from 2005 was seized, which did not have a license plate and inside it were found 745 useful cartridges of 7.62mm caliber, 2 black plastic magazines for long weapons and 2 black metal magazines for long weapons.

Everything seized was made available to the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) of the Northwest Zone based in Nuevo Casas Grandes, for the corresponding investigation.

These actions are proof of the efficiency of intelligence strategies, which are part of the Sentinel Security model, whose main objective is to safeguard the well-being of citizens.