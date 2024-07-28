Chihuahua, Chih.- A total of 49 packages of a green herb with the characteristics of marijuana were seized this afternoon by elements of the State Public Security Secretariat ().

The incident occurred at kilometer 6 of the Chihuahua-Juárez free highway, known as the “Curvas del Perico.”

Two men fled on foot towards the local hill, so it was not possible to locate them or arrest them.

So, in an attempt to avoid arrest, they dropped the packages and fled.

These packages were seized and transferred to the C4 facilities to begin the corresponding investigations.