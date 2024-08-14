Ciudad Juarez.- Elements of the State Public Security Secretariat were upset because this afternoon they will be sent to various parts of the Sierra de Chihuahua.

According to anonymous statements made by agents who were summoned, they are “old” elements, mostly of advanced age and up to 20 years of seniority.

This afternoon, El Diario captured the police officers with backpacks and suitcases, entering the command center located on the Juan Gabriel highway.

The complainants claim that this is more of a purge than an operation, as this is not the first time that they have done this when they want to get rid of agents without compensation and that is their real grievance.

They explain that the pace of work is tiring since the shifts last several days in a row and the return trip to Juárez is long and tiring.

In addition, two or three elements are sent to each town throughout the mountain range, so their work represents a very high risk.

This is a group of around 50 elements that were summoned this afternoon and left for the city of Chihuahua to be transferred to the assigned detachments tomorrow, Thursday 15th.

The corporation’s spokesperson said that as part of a coverage strategy, the rotation of personnel from Ciudad Juárez to other municipalities began today.

The spokesman said that this is an 80 percent turnover of staff throughout the state, who will be relocated from the city, despite complaints from some of them.

However, he explained that this strategy has three propositions: the first, that they do not get used to a single place and that they create ties or links with criminal groups that operate in each area.

The second is to give the staff a breath of fresh air; while the third is to address the security issues in the 67 municipalities, since currently 12 do not have municipal police officers.

“A coverage strategy was redefined for all operational staff and a staff rotation was scheduled within the activity, a normal periodic rotation that is done in the corporation. We must first understand that we are a state corporation and the staff is called where the need indicates,” said Armendáriz.

Finally, he explained that 20 percent of the personnel who will not be rotated are administrative or assigned to escort commands.