Juarez City.- The Public Security Secretariat of the State of Chihuahua reported that the incident that occurred this afternoon at the facilities where the Torre Centinela is being built, put at risk the workers who carry out construction work inside the building and much less the general public.

He announced that there was indeed an incident in the wiring of a crane that affected the electrical circuit due to strong winds, but there were no people trapped or injured in the facilities. It is also known that the mishap resulted only in minor damage to the CFE’s electrical wiring.

The situation occurred around 5:30 pm on Tuesday, July 30, when due to strong gusts of wind, damage was reported to a crane’s wiring system, which caused it to collide with high-voltage cables, causing a blackout in the area.

The incident was immediately reported to the Federal Electricity Commission, who together with SSPE staff confirmed that the incident did not escalate, leaving only material damage to the wiring.