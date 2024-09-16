The spokesman for the Ministry of Public Security, Jorge Armendáriz, has confirmed a recent confrontation between civilians in the town of Villa Coronado.

An operation is currently underway to manage the situation and ensure security in the area.

Armendáriz said that there was a death toll, although the exact number has not yet been officially confirmed. It was also indicated that a burned vehicle was located at the scene.

Authorities are working to provide accurate information regarding the number of victims.

The Public Security Secretariat has also clarified that the injured are not related to a group of tourists traveling in a passenger bus, as had been indicated in a preliminary report.

The corporation is expected to provide further details on the incident and ongoing actions shortly.