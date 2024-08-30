Ciudad Juarez.– The State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) attended the meeting of the Customs and Border Protection Office, in coordination with the United States Border Patrol (CBP) in El Paso, Texas, to continue collaboration on the “Information Wanted” initiative.

The meeting took place at the facilities of the Córdova-Las Américas International Bridge, with the purpose of presenting the results of said program, as well as presenting information on five new priority objectives for border security.

Representing the SSPE, Luis Ángel Aguirre Rodríguez, Undersecretary of the General Staff, attended as a guest to reiterate the willingness of binational collaboration in the search and investigation of individuals identified as priority for their criminal conduct in the border area.

This will be the second period in which the Chihuahua state agency joins the efforts of the Customs and Border Protection Office, as well as the United States Border Patrol, to combat crime rates thanks to the technology of the Sentinel Platform.