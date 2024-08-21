Ciudad Juarez.- The State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE), through the Special Detective Group, carried out the arrest of a couple who were driving a vehicle previously related to a crime of deprivation of liberty and femicide, reported Antonio Garfio, from the Social Communication area. The events occurred on Monday in the La Cuesta neighborhood of Ciudad Juárez, when through the Centinela Platform the vehicle was seen in circulation, so the SSPE elements were alerted to catch up with it, he indicated. Once the white Saturn 2008 vehicle was intercepted, the couple identified as Carlos Manuel DH and Litzy Gisell LL reacted in a hostile manner to the police presence, since they resisted the inspection and physically and verbally assaulted the elements. Therefore, the formal arrest of both was carried out for possession of the vehicle involved in previous crimes, as well as for disobedience and resistance. They were later placed at the disposal of the competent authority for clarification of the facts.