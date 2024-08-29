Ciudad Juárez— Agents from the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) responded to a report from a woman in the Tierra Nueva neighborhood, who reported that a trailer was being dismantled.

As they approached, the officers observed that in the cabin of the vehicle was a man who identified himself as César Alejandro AG, who mentioned that the vehicle had been “taken” by another person to carry out the dismantling.

Following the intervention, agents from the SSPE Special Detective Group detected through the Centinela databases that the International brand trailer without a license plate had a theft report from 2024, which is why César Alejandro was formally arrested and placed at the disposal of the corresponding authority.