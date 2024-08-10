Ciudad Juarez.- Although in previous years the State Public Security Secretariat has emphasized the support given to its agents in terms of the services and benefits offered to them, the corporation reported in the National Census on the subject of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) only 19 of 34 benefits available to the personnel.

Furthermore, of those 19, only seven are for the majority of the corporation, which is made up of 4,595 members, according to the 2024 edition of the report, with data from 2023.

None of the four benefits are provided to the entire corporation, and there is no position on the information provided to Inegi or justification for the lack of support.

According to available information, 4,313 employees receive Christmas bonuses, support for their children’s school supplies, life insurance, vacations, vacation bonuses, and vouchers, bonuses, or help with groceries.

Meanwhile, there is no record of any seniority or five-year bonuses being offered, medical services within the Secretariat’s facilities, major medical or illness insurance, personal, housing or car loans, a cafeteria on the premises, legal advice, sports areas or support for breastfeeding or housing, as well as solidarity savings or support for relatives of missing or unlocated personnel.

The state agency reported that only 96 employees have access to educational support, 11 to support for relatives of staff who died in the performance of their duties, 13 to funeral support for relatives of deceased staff, and one for funeral expenses of a family member.

There is transportation assistance for 3,881 officers, scholarships for 911, and days off, retirement savings funds, daycare, maternity or paternity leave, retirement insurance, and emotional support services for between one and 107 officers.