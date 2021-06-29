Pedro Dominguez

The head of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSCP), Rosa Icela Rodríguez, reported that the vaccination of people between 18 and 39 years old on the Sonora border has already started in four municipalities of the state.

During the morning conference, at the National Palace, Rosa Icela Rodríguez said that the leftover vaccines were transferred to four municipalities in Sonora, to be applied.

“We are coordinating the vaccination in the north, which corresponds to Sonora, the first vaccination that we are starting with four municipalities. On Saturday the surpluses were transferred to San Luis Río Colorado to be applied in: San Luis Río Colorado, Puerto Peñasco, Altar and Sonoyta. As soon as the vaccines arrive in Mexico City, we continue in the other municipalities in Santa Cruz, Naco Cananea, Caborca, Agua Prieta, Saric, “reported the head of the SSPC.

Said, approximately 93 thousand 935 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be applied in these municipalities, which were donated by the United States government in which 6 vaccination centers were installed.

“Starting Thursday at the latest on Friday we continue with the vaccination. We think that in these four municipalities we can apply 93 thousand 935 Jansen vaccines and we are installing 6 vaccination centers, where 52 vaccination cells participate. All the vaccines are will apply in four days. ”

He pointed out that no one is going to be left without a vaccine in the border municipalities of Sonora and that they will be informed by social networks and the media so that they come to apply the vaccine.

“That they have the information that no one is going to be left without a vaccine, saying through social networks and the media, that they can go today, tomorrow, Thursday and every day so that they are in these municipalities, (… ) as soon as the Pfizer vaccine reaches us, we will be reporting there the follow-up that will be given.

