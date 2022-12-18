Tepic, Nayarit.- By raise the rate twice, they were retained 35 trucks from public transport in Nayarit sent to the pen.

The official price of the rate is eight pesosand insured trucks they increased the service to 14 pesos and in some cases up to 18 pesos.

Through a state government operation through the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) with the Nayarit Mobility Secretarythey made the operational in the city of Tepic.

were detected at least 35 trucks that they had ticket cost increasedwhich has been agreed at eight pesos since 2018.

“They implemented an operation in different parts of the city of Tepic to supervise public transport truck drivers not to raise the rate for users,” reported the SSPC.

The units were retained and sent to the pen official, in addition to applying “their respective fines”.

They also added that this Monday a session with truck drivers is “expected” to determine the official price in the rates.

“The agents of the State Police and mobility supervision were deployed on the different routes as well as in the areas to raise tickets.”

“Managing to detect at least 35 urban trucks that increased the ticket cost,” they reported.