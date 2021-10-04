Portimao is the scene of the last round of the Supersport 300, marked this year by the tragedy of Dean Berta Vinales. Back to track action this weekend in the Algarve, the riders took to the track for the final act, with Adrian Huertas clinching his first world title. Perfect weekend for the Spaniard, second in Race 1 and winner in Race 2.

Race 1 – Weekend of first times in Portimao: Samuel Di Sora wins his first success in the cadet class and brings France for the first time on the top step of the podium in Supersport 300. The pilot of the team Leader Team Flembbo wins with 67 thousandths of an advantage over Adrian Huertas. Second place is enough for the Spaniard to mathematically conquer the world title. The MTM Kawasaki rider also takes advantage of Jeffrey Buis’ zero, who falls and throws away the chance to fight for the world championship. On the third step of the podium is Yuta Okaya, who had crossed the line in second position but was relegated to third for having exceeded the limits of the track.

Remains at the foot of the podium Bahattin Sofuoglu, fourth in comeback ahead of Tom Booth-Amos, returned to Portimao after missing the Jerez round due to an injury in Barcelona and fifth at the checkered flag. Behind him is Dirk Geiger, able to put the wheels in front of Inigo Iglesias, seventh five thousandths from Geiger. Koen Meuffels is eighth, while Meikon Kawakami and Bruno Ieraci close the top 10.

Race 2 – Now relieved of the weight of the title, Adrian Huertas runs without worries and in Race 2 he imposes himself passing the finish line with a two-second advantage over the second, Tom Booth-Amos. The Briton also closed the season in second position in the general classification, taking advantage of the Jeffrey Buis disaster. The MTM Kawasaki rider also falls in Race 2 and also loses the second place in the world championship, thus finishing third. To close the podium we find Bahattin Sofuoglu, who however is third only on the finish line. I, the Turkish rider, was penalized by three seconds for irresponsible driving and retreated to 17th place. So in third position we find Inigo Iglesias.

At the foot of the podium is Yuta Okata, fourth in the second heat after the podium of Race 1. Excellent debut for Dirk Geiger, who after sixth place in the first race is fifth. Koen Meuffels is sixth and precedes Oliver Konig, seventh. Mirko Gennai is the first of the Italian riders and closes Race 2 in eighth position. Close the top 10 Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez and Bruno Ieraci, ninth and tenth respectively.