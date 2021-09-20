The Supersport300 has accustomed us to races full of duels and spectacle, but in Barcelona there was no shortage of twists: in Race 1 Tom Booth Amos slips and is declared unfit for Race 2 due to the fracture of the first bone of the right metacarpal. All downhill for Adrian Huertas, who now leads the standings with 201 points, 43 more than the British. The Spaniard mortgages the title and the Jerez round could just be a formality.

Race 1 – In the first heat of the weekend it is Jeffrey Buis who gets on the top step of the podium, conquering the second success of the season. The reigning world champion contains the attacks of Bahattin Sofuoglu, who is second at the checkered flag with a gap of 116 thousandths. For the Turkish rider it is a great result, considering that he has not been on the podium since the 2020 Magny-Cours round. The two precede Ton Kawakami, who closes in third position at the end of a duel with his brother Meikon, fourth. The latter loses the podium by only four thousandths, but precedes Alvaro Diaz Cebrian, fifth.

Inigo Iglesias passes under the checkered flag in front of the world leader Adrian Huertas, who collects only a seventh position. The Spaniard, however, manages to increase the advantage in the general thanks to the heavy zero of Tom Booth-Amos. In fact, the British crashed at Turn 1 due to a contact with Oliver Konig and Sofuoglu himself. The two manage to continue, but Booth-Amos is taken to the medical center, where he is found to have fractured the first bone of his right metacarpal and is declared unfit for the rest of the weekend.

Race 2 – The second heat sees the heavy absence of Tom Booth-Amos and Adrian Huertas can take advantage of this to further increase his advantage in the standings. However, the Spaniard loses the podium and remains a spectator of the race that makes history: Bahattin Sofuoglu wins with just three thousandths of a second, Alvaro Diaz Cebrian, and this becomes the smallest gap for a victory ever seen in the history of the category. Diaz Cebrian conquers his first podium, and on the third step we find Samuel Di Sora. The third place of the Frenchman, who crosses the finish line with only 96 thousandths of a gap from the winner, is fundamental for the constructors’ championship. Thanks to Di Sora, in fact, Kawasaki is crowned world champion with four races to spare.

Adrian Huertas queues up and is only fourth at the end of Race 2 and loses the podium by 488 thousandths. The world leader, however, extends in the standings and flies to +43 on Tom Booth-Amos when there are only four races left at the end of the season. The Spaniard increases thanks to the absence of his direct rival in the world championship, forced to miss Race 2 due to a fractured right wrist. In Jerez, scheduled for this weekend, Huertas will have his first chance to take the title. Reigning world champion Jeffrey Buis is only seventh in Race 2.