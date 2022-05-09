Under the wings of the long-awaited 24H of Spa (2-5 June), DG Sport is also organizing the 4 Hours of Spa Classic† For lovers of Young Timers or motorcycles built between 1980 and 2001…

“The 4 Hours of Spa Classic has as main goal to give non-professional teams a taste of endurance racing, and this for an acceptable budget and in an environment that radiates passion and conviviality”, explains Florian Jupsin, Bike Manager at DG Sport.

In concrete terms, the field of participants of the 4 Hours of Spa Classic are divided into two different categories: the ‘Young Timers Pro’, where one motorcycle is shared with two or three riders, and the ‘Young Timers’ for teams that enter one motorcycle per rider.

In each of the categories, there will be a Supersport, Superstock and Suberbike class. The appearance of the machines is free, but they must meet the technical specifications laid down in the regulations.

We still have to wait for the update of the website, but soon all info should be available on the website www.spa4hours.com†