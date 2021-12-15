The Evan Bros team is preparing for the 2022 season, which sees the farewell of Steven Odendaal, but also the reconfirmation of Peter Sebestyen. The Hungarian, who joined the team after the championship has already begun, has formalized his renewal also for next year, with the aim of confirming and improving the results obtained in 2021.

Sebestyen, who joined Evan Bros from the Assen round, was immediately competitive and at ease on the Italian team’s Yamaha, scoring points from his first round and conquering a top 10 in Most, the weekend that followed. to that of his debut. The best result in his first season with Fabio Evangelista’s team is a fifth place, obtained in Race 2 in San Juan, Argentina.

In the new Supersport era, with renewed regulations and still the unknown of the new bike that will be brought to the track, Evan Bros is preparing with the continuity of Sebestyen while he is in search of his teammate. Odendaal’s exit has given rise to thinking that Lorenzo Baldassarri may join the team, although no one has yet confirmed or denied these rumors.

Peter Sebestyen says: “It is no surprise that I am really happy to stay in the team. In the past season I gained a lot of experience, which will certainly help me in 2022. I am confident because during the winter I will be able to work on my weaknesses: I can’t wait to start because I am very motivated, like the team. . I am aware of the fact that the new rules will make the season special and interesting, but I know I can count on the great skills of the team ”.

Fabio Evangelista, Team Principal Evan Bros, declares: “We are very happy to have renewed our agreement with Sebestyen and HUMDA for the 2022 season. In the past season Peter joined the team after the championship has already started, therefore without having carried out the tests. while now he will be able to prepare his vintage in the best possible way. He is a boy with great potential, which we hope he can best express with our help. We will do everything to experience a season to remember together with Peter and HUMDA ”.