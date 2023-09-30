For Ducati, September 30, 2023 rightfully enters its list of historic days. In the last few hours, in fact, the Borgo Panigale company won the World Superbike Manufacturers’ Championship and also repeated it in World Supersport, with the icing on the cake of the Riders’ world title won again today by an unreachable Nicolò Bulega.

The all-Italian duo achieved maximum results this afternoon, taking home victory in Race 1 at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimao. Bulega was very good at resisting a never-tamed Stefano Manzi, rider of the Ten Kate Yamaha team and his rival in the race for the title.

From the first corner of Race 1, the two found themselves fighting for first position, with Yari Montella – driver of the Barni Spark Racing team – annoying them. Montella first overtook Manzi on the fourth lap, then attempted a great comeback on Bulega.

His ambitions were extinguished on the seventh lap, when Montella was forced to stop due to a technical problem noticed at turn 11. At that point Bulega found himself 1.4 seconds ahead of Manzi, who rose to second place. The Yamaha rider he pushed to try to reduce the gap from his compatriot, only partially succeeding.

Bulega crossed the finish line more than 2 seconds ahead of Manzi, taking home the 14th victory of a perfect season which culminated today with the first world title of his career, that of the Supersport 600 together with Ducati.

This is the best way to celebrate the promotion, because from next year, we remember, he will be Alvaro Bautista’s new teammate in the Ducati Aruba.it team in the Superbike World Championship, taking the place that today belongs to Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

Great celebration also for Ducati, which celebrates three world titles on the same day and within a few hours. The Supersport Manufacturers’ title also arrived thanks to the valuable contributions of Federico Caricasulo (Althea team driver, sixth today at the end of the race) and the points obtained by Federico Fuligni.

For the record, the podium was completed by Jorge Navarro, Stefano Manzi’s teammate, who took advantage of the withdrawal of the wild Montella to take home a good podium, even if more than 6 seconds behind the winner.

World Supersport will return to the track tomorrow with Race 2, but at this point the focus will shift to the fight for third place in the World Championship. Bulega has a 90 point advantage over Manzi and is mathematically world champion. The same rider from the Ten Kate Yamaha team has 63 points on Marcel Shroetter. Federico Caricasulo will try the feat of recovering 60 points on the standard bearer of the MV Agusta Reparto Corse team, even if it seems more like a desperate undertaking than a real ambition.